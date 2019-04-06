Cowboys' Demarcus Lawrence to Reportedly Undergo Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 6, 2019

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) lays on the field with an unknown injury during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

With the Dallas Cowboys having high expectations for 2019, star defensive end Demarcus Lawrence will undergo shoulder surgery.

Per The MMQB's Albert Breer, Lawrence will go under the knife next week. 

The procedure has been expected for some time. He told Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News in January he was just "waiting on the doctor when I get back to tell me when he's available.”

Despite an ailing shoulder, the Cowboys don't seem to have concerns about him being an impact player. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Friday Lawrence agreed to a five-year extension worth $105 million.

Lawrence was a breakout star in 2017. The 26-year-old set a career high with 14.5 sacks, which tied for second in the NFL. No other Cowboys defensive player had more than seven sacks that season. 

After a brief cold spell with just one sack from Weeks 5-10, Lawrence picked things up late last season to lead the Cowboys to an NFC East title. He finished 2018 with a team-high 10.5 sacks. 

Dallas' defense finished tied for 16th in the NFL with 39 sacks. This is a group that is capable of creating pressure on the opposing quarterback, though the task will be significantly more difficult without their best pass-rusher. 

As long as Lawrence returns before training camp, the Cowboys defense will be fine as they look to repeat as NFC East champs. 

