College Football Picks: Week 6 Predictions for Every Game

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

While the sample size is relatively small, Week 6 is unquestionably the biggest week of the 2020 college football season so far.

The weekend boasts a quartet of Top 25 showdowns, including a couple of enormous ACC games. Top-ranked Clemson hosts No. 7 Miami, and No. 8 North Carolina welcomes No. 19 Virginia Tech to Chapel Hill. Those results will have a considerable effect on both the ACC standings and early College Football Playoff conversations.

In the SEC, Top Five teams Georgia and Florida both take on ranked opponents in Tennessee and Texas A&M, respectively. And even though both Texas and Oklahoma have losses—two, in OU's case—the Red River rivalry is always notable too.

B/R's predictions are broken into three sections: AP Top 25 teams, best games of unranked teams and the rest of the slate.