NCAA Football Rankings 2020: Week 6 Polls, Top 25 Standings and Analysis

While the 2020 college football season has included a handful of marquee games so far, Week 6 is finally stacked with showdowns.

Four contests feature a pair of AP Top 25 teams, highlighted by top-ranked Clemson hosting Miami in prime time Saturday night. The other three are Tennessee at Georgia, Florida at Texas A&M and Virginia Tech at North Carolina.

Even though the Big 12 doesn't have a Top 25 clash like the ACC and SEC, the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma is scheduled for this weekend, too.

The latest poll unveiled Sunday afternoon had a bunch of changes, and we'll highlight the notable moves. Don't get too comfortable, however, because Week 6 is destined to shake up the Top 25.

Week 6 AP Top 25

1. Clemson (Last week: 1)

2. Alabama (2)

3. Georgia (4)

4. Florida (3)

5. Notre Dame (5)

6. Ohio State (6)

7. Miami (8)

8. North Carolina (12)

9. Penn State (10)

10. Oklahoma State (17)

11. Cincinnati (15)

12. Oregon (14)

13. Auburn (7)

14. Tennessee (21)

15. BYU (22)

16. Wisconsin (19)

17. LSU (20)

18. SMU (NR)

19. Virginia Tech (NR)

20. Michigan (23)

21. Texas A&M (13)

22. Texas (9)

23. Louisiana (NR)

24. Iowa State (NR)

25. Minnesota (NR)

Biggest Risers

Are you expecting an essay on Georgia because of its impressive win over Auburn? Well, it's not happening! The Bulldogs opened the game ranked No. 4 and edged past Florida for No. 3, but Clemson and Alabama stayed atop the polls.

Three teams enjoyed a seven-spot surge, though.

Oklahoma State crushed Kansas and benefited from losses by five higher-ranked teams. Auburn, Texas, UCF, Texas A&M and Mississippi State all dropped below the Cowboys, who also jumped Cincinnati and Oregon—which hasn't played a game yet.

The last undefeated team in the Big 12, Oklahoma State soared from 17th in last week's ranking to 10th.

Tennessee and BYU landed at Nos. 14 and 15, respectively, after thrashing Missouri and Louisiana Tech. The blowout wins attracted a few extra votes for both Tennessee and BYU compared to one-loss LSU and soon-to-debut Wisconsin.

Also of note, North Carolina and Cincinnati climbed four spots apiece.

Yes, that was more a product of the aforementioned losses than either team playing a particularly impressive game over the weekend. But as UNC rose to No. 8, the Tar Heels have matched the program's highest ranking since 1997.

Biggest Fallers

Within the Top 25 itself, each of Auburn, Texas and Texas A&M dropped at least six spots. The largest drop was 11th-ranked UCF plummeting right out of the ranking.

"UCF still has plenty of time to charge on up my ballot," AP voter Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times said. "But for now? I don’t see a compelling reason to justify ranking them."

UCF suffered a crushing 34-26 loss to Tulsa, which overcame an 18-point deficit on the road to shock the Knights. By nature, upsets are unexpected. But after UCF scored a combined 100 points in the first two games, the offense's struggles were truly surprising.

The same sentiment applies to Mississippi State.

Last week, the Bulldogs overpowered LSU and racked up 632 yards in a 44-34 triumph on the road. Yet they followed up that outstanding victory with a disastrous 21-14 loss to Arkansas. Mississippi State had soared to No. 16 but dropped right out.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, exited the AP Top 25 for the first time in six seasons following its loss to Iowa State. Texas nearly joined its preeminent rival on the outside of the poll, tumbling from ninth to 22nd after TCU stunned the Longhorns.

Pitt and Memphis also lost Saturday and left the Top 25.

