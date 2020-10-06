Ranking 10 Best Running Backs in College Football

0 of 10

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The 2020 college football season is about to go into full-tilt mode with the vast majority of conferences and teams on the field each week.

That means it's time to re-evaluate the nation's top running backs who are already (or soon will be) in action.

At this point, it's difficult to get too caught up in stats. For instance, Clemson's Travis Etienne has not yet burst out this year, but everybody knows he's one of the sport's top athletes. After all, he's won back-to-back ACC Offensive Player of the Year awards.

While Chuba Hubbard had a massive game against Kansas on Saturday, he hasn't reached midseason form yet. He's still on this list.

Speaking of the Jayhawks, the nation's leader in average yards per game is Virginia Tech's Khalil Herbert, who transferred from Lawrence as a redshirt senior. But is he the best out there? Nah. Not yet, at least.

Memphis' Kenneth Gainwell or Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks would have made the list, but they are among the opt-outs due to COVID-19.

Group of Five standouts like UTSA's Sincere McCormick, Buffalo's Jaret Patterson, SMU's Ulysses Bentley IV and UAB's Spencer Brown narrowly missed, as did Miami's Cam'Ron Harris, Tennessee's Eric Gray, Notre Dame's Kyren Williams and Mississippi State's Kylin Hill (whose stock has plummeted due to the Air Raid).

So, who did make it? Based on past performance, promise and the early on-field results in 2020, let's take a look at the top running backs in college football.