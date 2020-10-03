Report: Patriots Return 0 Positive COVID-19 Tests After Announcing Initial Case

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The New England Patriots haven't had any new positive COVID-19 cases in their latest round of testing.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, all of New England's test results returned negative Saturday night and the NFL is still awaiting results from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots will be tested again Sunday morning, and they could travel to Kansas City as soon as Monday if those results return negative.

New England announced earlier in the day that it received notice late Friday night that a player tested positive for COVID-19:

"Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.

"We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority."

Quarterback Cam Newton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday morning.

The NFL announced the Patriots-Chiefs game scheduled for Sunday was being postponed because of positive tests on both teams. The league is hoping to reschedule it for either Monday or Tuesday at Arrowhead Stadium. This marks the second Week 4 game to be postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests. The Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans matchup scheduled for Sunday was moved to Oct. 25 because of an outbreak on the Titans. If the Patriots-Chiefs game is played on Monday or Tuesday, Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham will likely serve as New England's starting quarterback with Newton unavailable to play. New England sits in second place in the AFC East with a 2-1 record through Week 3. Kansas City is one of six remaining undefeated teams in the NFL with a 3-0 mark.