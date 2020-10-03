Former Dodgers Reliever Ron Perranoski Dies at 84

RH/Associated Press

Ron Perranoski, a former relief pitcher who played for four teams during his 13-year career, died Friday at the age of 84.

The Los Angeles Dodgers offered their condolences to Perranoski:

Per the Associated Press (via ESPN), Perranoski's sister, Pat Zailo, said her brother died "at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, of complications from a long illness."

"Ron Perranoski played a major role in the success of the Dodgers as a great reliever and a mentor to many great young pitchers over his 30-year career in the organization," Dodgers President & CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement on MLB.com.

Perranoski was originally signed by the Chicago Cubs in 1958. He was traded to the Dodgers in 1960 and made his MLB debut the following year. The New Jersey native played eight seasons with the Dodgers, posting a 2.56 ERA in 457 games. He won two World Series titles with Los Angeles in 1963 and 1965.

In addition to his time with the Dodgers, Perranoski played for the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and California Angels. He won two more World Series as a member of Tommy Lasorda's Dodgers coaching staff in 1981 and 1988.