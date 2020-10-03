Preakness Results 2020: Twitter Reaction to 145th Race from Pimlico

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Preakness Stakes belongs to a filly for the first time since Rachel Alexandra in 2009.

Swiss Skydiver captured the 145th running of the Preakness on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, defeating Kentucky Derby-winner Authentic in a photo finish while Jesus' Team took third.

Here's how the final leg of this year's Triple Crown played out:

2020 Preakness Results

1. Swiss Skydiver ($25.40, $8.40, $5.80)

2. Authentic ($3.60, $3.20)

3. Jesus' Team ($12.20)

4. Art Collector

5. Max Player

6. Excession

7. Mr. Big News

8. Thousand Words

9. NY Traffic

10. Pneumatic

11. Liveyourbeastlife

Authentic opened as the overwhelming favorite with 9-5 morning-line odds, per Preakness.com. The horse was one of two Bob Baffert entries on Saturday as the famed trainer had Thousand Words in the field as well.

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law was kept out of the race to continue prepping for the Breeders' Cup in early November.

That left Swiss Skydiver, who opened at 6-1, to take control of the field as she battled with Authentic, Art Collector and Max Player down the stretch. Officially, the filly won by a neck with Jesus' Team 10 lengths behind.