Heat's Erik Spoelstra on 2-0 Finals Deficit: 'Don't Give a S--t' About Critics

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters Friday that the Heat "don't give a s--t" about anyone's take on their short-handed roster following the team's 124-114 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals, which put the Heat in a 2-0 hole in the best-of-seven series.

ESPN's Nick Friedell provided the context for the quote:

Miami was without two of its starters in point guard Goran Dragic and center Bam Adebayo. The team trailed 68-54 at halftime but hung tough and cut the lead to as little as nine points. However, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were too strong, combining for 65 points.

Dragic suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot, and Adebayo has a neck strain on his left side. Their statuses for Game 3 are unknown.

Miami has an uphill climb to get back in the series with or without the pair, although welcoming them back would put the Heat in a far more advantageous situation to upset L.A. Dragic has averaged 19.9 points per game in the playoffs, and Adebayo is enjoying his first All-Star season, one which saw him land on the All-Defensive Second Team.

The Heat need Dragic to help pace the scoring attack, especially from beyond the arc. Adebayo's defense can help slow down Davis and James, who have dominated through two games.

Regardless of whether Miami has the pair back for Game 3, Spoelstra and the Heat have to go back to the drawing board. Game 3 is set for Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m. at AdventHealth Arena.