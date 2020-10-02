Goran Dragic Reportedly Ruled Out for Heat vs. Lakers Game 2 with Foot Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic will miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a torn plantar fascia, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Heat were already going to be without Bam Adebayo, whom ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is battling a shoulder injury.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, Dragic is still leaving the door open for a return in the series but that he's still experiencing "discomfort" in his left foot.

Dragic and Adebayo were limited to 15 and 21 minutes, respectively, in Game 1 as the Lakers cruised to a 116-98 victory.

Jimmy Butler has been magnificent throughout the playoffs, and Tyler Herro should be better after shooting 6-of-18 from the field Wednesday. Still, the Heat look to be in serious danger of falling into an 0-2 hole.

Dragic has been a critical member of the backcourt. Through 16 postseason games, he's averaging 19.9 points and 4.6 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

He helped the Heat make an early statement in the Eastern Conference Finals when he dropped 29 points in a 117-114 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Kendrick Nunn will presumably take over for Dragic at the point.

Nunn averaged 15.3 points during the regular season but has seen his role diminish in the playoffs. His playing time has fallen from 29.3 minutes per game to 12.4.

Perhaps the 25-year-old can be the wild card the Heat need to take down the Lakers. Things aren't looking good for Miami, though, with two of its best players nursing injuries.