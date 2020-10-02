NBA Rumors: Hottest Buzz Regarding LaMelo Ball, Clippers, 76ers and More

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft is just over a month away, and prospects in this year's class have spent the week conducting Zoom interviews and holding media sessions as part of this year's new combine format.

LaMelo Ball is one of the top players in the upcoming draft and also figured to be one of the main attractions at the combine. However, it seems he is not long for the videoconferences and interviews.

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday the 19-year-old withdrew from the combine, noting he did not interview with individual teams.

The fact that Ball is removing himself before interviewing with teams around the league might seem curious, but he did not have much to say in his media session.

In fact, he gave almost nothing in terms of teams showing interest. He said he had not been in contact with most teams owning high lottery picks, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

The only team Ball confirmed he spoke with was the New York Knicks. He even answered "I don't know" when asked whether he had spoken with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team with the No. 1 overall pick.

However, the youngest Ball brother did make sure to clarify one thing: He feels he can play anywhere, including in Golden State.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle detailed, LaMelo's father, LaVar, had been vocal in his skepticism regarding his son's fit with the Warriors. However, LaMelo said "I feel I can play on any team," per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

It is that mentality, in addition to generating buzz as a top pick, that probably made the decision to withdraw from the combine a fairly easy one for Ball. After all, there is a chance he goes No. 1 overall, anyway.

According to Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, many executives feel the Timberwolves will take Ball if they cannot trade down. A number of other teams would figure to have interest in the teenager as well, including the aforementioned Knicks.

Ball averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 12 games with the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL in Australia. He has size (6'7") and tremendous playmaking ability.

There are questions about his jumper—Ball shot just 25 percent from beyond the arc in NBL play—but teams will likely take the upside over the current concerns.

Ty Lue the Favorite to Replace Doc?

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

It did not take Doc Rivers long to find a new gig after he and the Los Angeles Clippers mutually parted ways earlier this week.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the 58-year-old agreed to a five-year deal to become the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, moving from a contender in the Western Conference to a contender in the East.

Meanwhile, the Clippers will continue the search for a replacement, though they might not need to look far. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tyronn Lue, who served as an assistant on Rivers' staff, is regarded as a "strong candidate."

Lue, 43, has plenty of experience leading star-studded rosters. He took over for David Blatt as interim head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers midway through the 2015-16 season, eventually leading them to a historic NBA title. He would man the bench for each of Cleveland's next two NBA Finals appearances.

Los Angeles had its share of internal turmoil this past season, and Charania noted some Clippers players might be losing patience with Paul George. The team will also likely have to outbid a number of suitors in order to retain Montrezl Harrell.

However, Lue has a proven track record of coaching stars (LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love) and managing sticky situations, like helping the Cavs reach the NBA Finals in 2018 after being out of sorts at the trade deadline.

Wojnarowski reported Lue will also interview with the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Clippers are still expected to interview candidates. However, it would seem the former Cleveland head coach has the inside track on the job.

Alvin Gentry Could Join Rivers' Staff in Philly

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Wojnarowski also reported the Sixers will begin assembling Rivers' coaching staff, and there is a "serious possibility" they will target former Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry to be an assistant.

Gentry's most recent stint with the Pels ended with disappointment in the Orlando "bubble," but he does have a long coaching resume.

From Larry Brown and Gregg Popovich to Mike D'Antoni and Steve Kerr, the 65-year-old has worked alongside some of the most successful coaches in basketball. Additionally, the Phoenix Suns made the Western Conference Finals in his first full year as a head coach during the 2009-10 season, even pushing the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers to six games.

Philadelphia is undergoing a transition phase, and they might bring on a veteran assistant in Gentry to back Rivers as he begins his Sixers tenure.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.