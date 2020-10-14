WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 14

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 14October 14, 2020
The October 14 edition of WWE NXT promised a massive show with title implications. Multiple No. 1 contenders were to be crowned for NXT Halloween Havoc while one big title match was announced for the main event.
NXT North American champion Damian Priest has been afraid to face absolutely no one, but Dexter Lumis is a unique prospect. Losing his title opportunity to injury, the enigmatic Superstar had a chance at his first taste of gold.
The host of Halloween Havoc was looking to also main event the show in a match with Io Shirai, but she needed to defeat Candice LeRae. The Poison Pixie got one up on Blackheart before in a battle royal, but this time, it was one on one.
A pair of future contenders to the NXT Women's Championship were also in attendance. Ember Moon had an exclusive sit-down interview while Toni Storm was set for her first action in months.
Fandango and Tyler Breeze have been waiting for top talent to step up to them, and the time was right. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch earned an opportunity to face Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish. The winner got a shot at the NXT tag team champions.
While his wife fought for an opportunity at gold, Johnny Gargano had a score to settle. The Rebel Heart stepped up to Austin Theory, hoping to be another veteran to shut up the young talent.
This show promised much on a jam-packed night of action. Who would earn a chance at gold? Who would fall woefully short?
No. 1 Contender: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish
Kyle O'Reilly warned whoever injured Adam Cole that payment was coming. He also set the stage for a second "golden prophecy" beginning with Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish becoming NXT tag team champions.
Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch used physical offense to take an early lead, but Undisputed Era got crafty to take the lead. Fandango and Tyler Breeze watched closely as Strong and Fish isolated Lorcan until Lorcan dodged a diving headbutt and get the hot tag to Burch.
The British Superstar landed a headbutt on The Messiah of the Backbreaker followed by an elevated DDT with his tag team partner's assistance, but Fish saved the pinfall. Undisputed Era caught Lorcan alone, and Strong finished the match with a jumping knee.
Result
Strong and Fish def. Lorcan and Burch by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
As expected, Lorcan and Burch put on a show with Undisputed Era to start the night. Both teams brought their all to a match with massive stakes. While it wasn't as good as the original UE match versus the brawlers, it was still great for television.
It seems likely Undisputed Era is set to break up. Strong and Fish remain heels while Cola and O'Reilly are playing the faces. The group in its current form has run its course. There are several money matches in pitting the Undisputed Era members against one another.
Ember Moon Interview; Jake Atlas vs. Ashante "Thee" Adonis
Ember Moon explained in an interview that she only wanted to return to one brand when she knew she was cleared for action: NXT. She named the many women she was willing to go through to become the NXT women's champion.
Ashante "Thee" Adonis showed off his natural confidence when he went after Jake Atlas from the start. However, Atlas was just a little faster than his opponent. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde distracted both men, leading to Atlas catching Adonis with an inside cradle for three.
Afterward, the member of Legado del Fantasma tried to attack Adonis. Instead, Atlas dived onto both to send them running. Santos Escobar joined his friends before Isaiah "Swerve" Scott appeared with steel chairs for each man. The cruiserweight trio stood firm against Legado del Fantasma.
Result
Atlas def. Adonis by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
NXT is cycling at the moment with Moon, who continues to cut the same promo. However, it was good to keep her in the spotlight until she is ready to go after Io Shirai. She cannot be on NXT every week, but she should remain a focus each week all the same.
Adonis vs. Atlas was forgettable mainly due to short run-time. One of the men has been barely established outside of 205 Live while Atlas is still developing. This needed more of a hook and certainly more time.
The cruiserweight feud between Swerve and Escobar continues despite Escobar defeating Scott twice. Maybe he has a better chance with Atlas and Adonis behind him, but it still seems unfortunate for the cruiserweight division that no one else can get a chance at the NXT cruiserweight champion.
Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae explained in an interview ahead of their matches that they were confident they would be champions soon. The Rebel Heart was more focused on Damian Priest vs. Dexter Lumis than Austin Theory.
Theory took advantage of Gargano's arrogance early, managing to overwhelm him with focused offense. However, The Rebel Heart was still a few steps ahead once he realized Theory was a real challenger.
Just as The Rebel Heart seemed to be turning the match into a clinic, "All Day" caught him with the ATL. Theory caught him with a superkick, but Gargano refused to stay down.
Gargano ducked a pair of ATL attempts then connected on a superkick into a lawn dart. Finally, The Rebel Heart put the contest away with the One Final Beat.
Result
Gargano def. Theory by pinfall.
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was the best match of Theory's NXT career. Gargano brought out the best in him. This was fast-paced fun throughout. The two both showed off their personality, and Gargano was able to play the babyface while not losing his opportunistic character. This is a match that should be revisited at some point.
Theory continues to lose repeatedly. Hopefully, the plan is not for him to get over by being competitive alone. He needs to start winning, or he will fall to the background just as much as he did on Monday Night Raw.