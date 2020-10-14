WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 14

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The October 14 edition of WWE NXT promised a massive show with title implications. Multiple No. 1 contenders were to be crowned for NXT Halloween Havoc while one big title match was announced for the main event.

NXT North American champion Damian Priest has been afraid to face absolutely no one, but Dexter Lumis is a unique prospect. Losing his title opportunity to injury, the enigmatic Superstar had a chance at his first taste of gold.

The host of Halloween Havoc was looking to also main event the show in a match with Io Shirai, but she needed to defeat Candice LeRae. The Poison Pixie got one up on Blackheart before in a battle royal, but this time, it was one on one.

A pair of future contenders to the NXT Women's Championship were also in attendance. Ember Moon had an exclusive sit-down interview while Toni Storm was set for her first action in months.

Fandango and Tyler Breeze have been waiting for top talent to step up to them, and the time was right. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch earned an opportunity to face Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish. The winner got a shot at the NXT tag team champions.

While his wife fought for an opportunity at gold, Johnny Gargano had a score to settle. The Rebel Heart stepped up to Austin Theory, hoping to be another veteran to shut up the young talent.

This show promised much on a jam-packed night of action. Who would earn a chance at gold? Who would fall woefully short?