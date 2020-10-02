    Clayton Kershaw Dazzles with 13 Strikeouts as Dodgers Sweep Brewers, Reach NLDS

    Clayton Kershaw struck out 13 batters over eight shutout innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

    The Dodgers swept the Brewers in the best-of-three series after defeating Milwaukee 4-2 on Wednesday.

    They've advanced to the NL Division Series for the eighth straight season behind a gem from Kershaw, who allowed just four baserunners off three singles and one walk.

    L.A. scored its three runs in the fifth inning off an Austin Barnes RBI single and a Mookie Betts two-RBI double. Betts registered the only extra-baser hit of the night for either team.

                    

    Notable Performances

    Brewers SP Brandon Woodruff (Loss): 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 9 K

    Brewers 3B Luis Urias: 1-for-2, 1B, BB

    Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw (Win): 8.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 K

    Dodgers RP Brusdar Graterol (Save): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER

    Dodgers OF Mookie Betts: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

    Dodgers 2B/OF Chris Taylor: 2-for-3, R

    Dodgers C Austin Barnes: 2-for-3, R, RBI

            

    What's Next?

    The Dodgers await the winner of the St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres NL Wild Card Series. Game 3 of that matchup, which is tied at one game apiece, is set for 7:08 p.m. ET on Friday.

    Game 1 of the Dodgers' NLDS will occur Tuesday. The series will take place at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

      

