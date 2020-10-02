Clayton Kershaw Dazzles with 13 Strikeouts as Dodgers Sweep Brewers, Reach NLDS

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Clayton Kershaw struck out 13 batters over eight shutout innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers swept the Brewers in the best-of-three series after defeating Milwaukee 4-2 on Wednesday.

They've advanced to the NL Division Series for the eighth straight season behind a gem from Kershaw, who allowed just four baserunners off three singles and one walk.

L.A. scored its three runs in the fifth inning off an Austin Barnes RBI single and a Mookie Betts two-RBI double. Betts registered the only extra-baser hit of the night for either team.

Notable Performances

Brewers SP Brandon Woodruff (Loss): 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 9 K

Brewers 3B Luis Urias: 1-for-2, 1B, BB

Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw (Win): 8.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 K

Dodgers RP Brusdar Graterol (Save): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER

Dodgers OF Mookie Betts: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Dodgers 2B/OF Chris Taylor: 2-for-3, R

Dodgers C Austin Barnes: 2-for-3, R, RBI

What's Next?

The Dodgers await the winner of the St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres NL Wild Card Series. Game 3 of that matchup, which is tied at one game apiece, is set for 7:08 p.m. ET on Friday.

Game 1 of the Dodgers' NLDS will occur Tuesday. The series will take place at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

