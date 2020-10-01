    Frank Mir's Daughter Isabella to Make Professional MMA Debut on Oct. 22

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    Frank Mir walks to the ring before fighting Daniel Cormier in a UFC heavyweight mixed martial arts fight in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, April 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Isabella Mir is entering the family business. 

    Mir's manager, Malki Kawa, told Ariel Helwani of ESPN that the 17-year-old daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir will make her professional MMA debut on Oct. 22 in San Carlos, Mexico. Mir will fight Danielle Wynn in a 135-pound bout after signing with the Ikon Fighting Federation.

    It will be the professional debut for both fighters, although Wynn has a 4-3 amateur record.

    While Mir has not fought at the amateur level, she is a three-time state champion wrestler at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

    Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie noted Kawa said the plan is for Mir, who has trained under her father, to fight in the women's bantamweight division.

    Mir was the primary corner when her father fought Javy Ayala at Bellator 212 in December 2018.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Khabib Nurmagomedov: Dana White says 'something special' next if I beat Justin Gaethje

      MMA logo
      MMA

      Khabib Nurmagomedov: Dana White says 'something special' next if I beat Justin Gaethje

      Nolan King
      via MMA Junkie

      Isabella Mir, Frank Mir’s daughter set for pro MMA debut on Oct. 22

      MMA logo
      MMA

      Isabella Mir, Frank Mir’s daughter set for pro MMA debut on Oct. 22

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting

      Jon Jones responds to Israel Adesanya’s comments about his mother, reiterates challenge: ‘Are we still on for 2021?’

      MMA logo
      MMA

      Jon Jones responds to Israel Adesanya’s comments about his mother, reiterates challenge: ‘Are we still on for 2021?’

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting

      Paul Daley announces retirement bout at 175 pounds in next Bellator appearance

      MMA logo
      MMA

      Paul Daley announces retirement bout at 175 pounds in next Bellator appearance

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting