Frank Mir's Daughter Isabella to Make Professional MMA Debut on Oct. 22

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Isabella Mir is entering the family business.

Mir's manager, Malki Kawa, told Ariel Helwani of ESPN that the 17-year-old daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir will make her professional MMA debut on Oct. 22 in San Carlos, Mexico. Mir will fight Danielle Wynn in a 135-pound bout after signing with the Ikon Fighting Federation.

It will be the professional debut for both fighters, although Wynn has a 4-3 amateur record.

While Mir has not fought at the amateur level, she is a three-time state champion wrestler at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie noted Kawa said the plan is for Mir, who has trained under her father, to fight in the women's bantamweight division.

Mir was the primary corner when her father fought Javy Ayala at Bellator 212 in December 2018.