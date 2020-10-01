Jake Diekman Rips Athletics' Early MLB Playoffs Start Times: 'That's Horses--t'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics are playing their third straight playoff game Thursday at 12 p.m. PT, and the players aren't happy about it.

Reliever Jake Diekman provided his candid thoughts on the start times:

"I think that's horses--t," he said of the noon start. "I'm sorry, but we're the second seed and we play three noon games in a row, that's terrible."

The Athletics have split the first two games of their three-game wild-card series with the Chicago White Sox.

Oakland earned the No. 2 seed in the American League after tallying a 36-24 record on the season, good for the team's best winning percentage since 2002. However, the squad has been relegated to afternoon matchups while other series play in prime time.

The No. 4 Cleveland Indians and No. 5 New York Yankees—both Eastern time zone teams—played night games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Other West Coast teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were able to host later games during the opening series.

In the National League, the No. 2 seed Atlanta Braves were also forced to play a noon local time for each of their first two games against the No. 7 Cincinnati Reds.

It's hard to keep everyone happy with 16 teams in action during this first round of the postseason, but the Athletics were clearly hoping for some later games while trying to advance.