Report: Clemson's Former 5-Star RB Demarkcus Bowman Enters Transfer Portal

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Clemson freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman has entered the transfer portal, AL.com's Matt Zenitz reported Thursday.

247Sports listed Bowman as a 5-star prospect, and the site rated him as the No. 20 overall recruit and No. 3 running back in the class of 2020.

The Tigers have used Bowman sparingly this season. He has rushed for 32 yards on nine carries in appearances against Wake Forest and The Citadel.

Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported Clemson has already canceled Bowman's financial aid, meaning it is highly unlikely he will exit the portal and return to the Tigers.

While there was a great deal of excitement surrounding Bowman's commitment to Clemson, he wasn't necessarily expected to have a big impact as a freshman.

He was behind senior starter and likely high NFL draft pick Travis Etienne on the depth chart, plus he had to compete with the likes of Darien Rencher, Chez Mellusi, Kobe Pace and Lyn-J Dixon for touches.

Head coach Dabo Swinney recruited and signed Bowman with an eye toward the future, and it is possible he would have taken over as the featured back next season following the departures of Etienne and Rencher.

Swinney had high expectations for Bowman, comparing him to Tigers legend C.J. Spiller. Spiller starred for four seasons at Clemson, racking up 3,547 rushing yards, 1,420 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Buffalo Bills selected Spiller with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, and he recorded one 1,000-yard rushing season and one Pro Bowl appearance during his eight-year NFL career.

After Bowman starred at Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida, similar greatness was expected, but if it is going to happen, it won't be in Clemson's orange and purple uniforms.

The move doesn't hurt Clemson significantly in the present since Etienne is a bell cow, but it could be an issue for the Tigers next year and beyond when their running back depth thins out.