Trades to Rescue NBA's Ringless Stars

Boston Celtics receive: Rudy Gobert, Ed Davis, Georges Niang

Utah Jazz receive: Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis, No. 14 pick (via MEM)

The Celtics almost skated by all season without being punished for failing to replace Al Horford's presence on the interior. Then Bam Adebayo physically overwhelmed them in the Eastern Conference Finals, and given the way he was just overpowered by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1, it was going to be impossible for Boston to mask this deficiency even if it escaped the East.

The Shamrocks need their Mario mushroom to literally size up against the competition. Rudy Gobert is the dream get. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year provides powerful muscle and punishing length. He's the ultimate interior anchor, ranking second in blocks and fourth in rebounds since becoming a full-time starter in 2015-16.

Boston fielded the fourth-best defense without him this season. Get him at the 5 spot, and this defense could not only climb to No. 1, but it could create a significant lead over No. 2. Gobert, Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can all chase their first championship together, with the latter three handling the offense and the former serving as the physical answer to Adebayo, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis.

While Ed Davis couldn't find his footing in Utah, his history suggests he's capable of holding a role in Boston's big-man rotation. Georges Niang could scratch an itch for second-team sniping as a career 38.7 percent shooter from deep.

The Jazz, meanwhile, decide they're less than interested in covering the costs of what could be a massive contract extension for Gobert, who's slated to reach unrestricted free agency in 2021. Instead, they reunite with Gordon Hayward and entrust him with being the No. 2 option to Donovan Mitchell. With the likes of Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles around them, Utah could have the recipe for a top-five attack.

Daniel Theis teams with Tony Bradley to man the middle in Salt Lake City, and the 14th pick ideally brings in a rotation player for next season.