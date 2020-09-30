    Barcelona HC: Marc Gasol Contract Talks Have Not Been Held Despite Rumors

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2020

    Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (33) before playing against the Brooklyn Nets in of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Associated Press

    Barcelona head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius said the club has not had talks with Marc Gasol about joining the team despite rumors the former NBA All-Star has chosen to return to Spain for the end of his basketball career. 

    "We have not talked with him. But we don't have to rush: if there will be a real chance, we will go for it," Jasikevicius told Gigantes del Basket.

    Spanish journalist Sergi Carmona (h/t Sports Illustrated's Aaron Rose) reported Wednesday Gasol was set to sign with Barcelona.

    Gasol has made no formal announcement about his playing status. The 35-year-old played for Barcelona from 2003-2006 before coming to the NBA.

    Gasol spent the last season and a half with the Toronto Raptors, winning his first championship in 2019 before a largely disappointing individual season in 2019-20. He averaged 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists during the regular season, missing several games due to injury and acclimating to a role where he played just 26.3 minutes per game.

    Signs of aging were even more obvious during the NBA's restart in Orlando, with Gasol shooting a ghastly 18.5 percent from three and being played off the court several times during the postseason. The restart was arguably the worst stretch of basketball in Gasol's NBA career.

    A move back to Spain would follow a similar end-of-career transition for brother Pau Gasol, who already made plans to join Barcelona. The elder Gasol missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from a foot injury. It is not entirely clear whether Pau will be cleared to play for Barcelona next season. 

