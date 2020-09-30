Carlos Correa on Astros' Critics After WC Series: 'What Are They Gonna Say Now?'

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB playoffs have their villains.

The Houston Astros swept their best-of-three series with the Minnesota Twins to advance Wednesday. Carlos Correa, whose solo homer in the seventh provided the go-ahead run in Game 2, leaned into what is called a heel turn in the wrestling world.

If the Astros wanted to show they remain an elite offensive team despite their sign-stealing scheme, then the opening round of the postseason didn't exactly achieve that aim. Houston combined for seven runs on 13 hits. The pitching staff, which held the Twins to one run apiece in two games, deserves more credit for the victories.

The Astros' performance in the regular season was well below their recent standards as well.

But after months of hearing how their 2017 World Series title deserved an asterisk or to be scrubbed from history altogether, winning another title would be the perfect way to turn the tables on the haters.