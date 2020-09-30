Anthony Davis on LeBron: 'I Plan to Follow This Motherf--ker' to 9 More Finals

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Someone might want to tell Anthony Davis that LeBron James turns 36 years old in December.

The King may seem ageless as one of the all-time greats, but chances are he's not going to nine more NBA Finals after this year's. That didn't stop the big man from making plans.

"You see the work and preparation LeBron puts in every day, and you understand why this is his 10th NBA Finals appearance," Davis said, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "He never stops. I plan to follow this motherf--ker to hopefully nine more Finals. We're all ready to go."

It is no surprise Davis is fired up.

After all, he never made it out of the second round during his time with the New Orleans Pelicans yet is playing in the Finals in his first season as teammates with LeBron. With all due respect to the Miami Heat, it would be a surprise if the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers weren't holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of the series as well.

That Davis wants to keep doing this with James is also notable because the former has a player option on his contract for next season and is then set for free agency in 2021.

Lakers fans can breathe a sigh of relief, though, if his latest comments are any indication.