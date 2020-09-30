    LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Top List of NBA's Most Popular Jerseys

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) and LeBron James (23) shake hands in the final moments of their 114-108 win over the Denver Nuggets in an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Even in his 17th season, LeBron James remains the most popular player in the NBA.

    The Los Angeles Lakers star had the top-selling jersey in the league since the restart in July, while he and his teammate Anthony Davis had made the Lakers the top-selling team:

    Los Angeles will take on the Miami Heat in the NBA finals starting Wednesday after going 12-3 through the first three rounds of the playoffs. It's the first finals appearance for the Lakers since 2010, although James has now reached this round 10 times in his career.

    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was also among the best-sellers after an incredible run in the NBA bubble in Orlando. The second-year player earned first-team All-NBA honors thanks to his production during the regular season, but he found a whole new level with two 40-point games in the six-game series loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

    He averaged 31.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game in his first playoff series.

    Stars like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving weren't even in the bubble but fans still purchased their jerseys.

