Chiefs Rumors: Le'Veon Bell to Be Out vs. Bills; Clyde Edwards-Helaire Available

Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell reportedly will not play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game because of a knee injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided an update Bell's status Sunday morning. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to play after missing the divisional-round win over the Cleveland Browns.

After a quieter season in 2019, when he averaged a career-low 3.2 yards per carry while collecting 789 yards and three touchdowns through 15 games, Bell started 2020 with six rushing attempts for 14 yards and two receptions for 32 yards in the New York Jets' Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, during which he was sidelined for much of the second half.

He was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 2 with a hamstring issue, and he was released by the team after posting 60 yards on 13 carries as well as a seven-yard catch in Week 5's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs and made his debut as the backup to rookie Edwards-Helaire in Week 7. Bell added 328 yards on 82 rushing attempts in the regular season.

In Bell's absence, the team will continue to look to Edwards-Helaire to produce the bulk of their offense on the ground. Darrel Williams may also step in to spell the rookie.