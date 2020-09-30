Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'Playing Way Harder Defensively Than He Ever Has'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

An NBA source reportedly believes the defensive intensity Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has shown throughout the 2020 postseason is the highest of his decorated career.

"He's playing way harder defensively than he ever has," the source told Joe Vardon of The Athletic on Wednesday. "He didn't play this way (in Cleveland) for extended periods of time. He's done it at a really high level in these playoffs."

