B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 5

0 of 8

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

If Week 5 of the 2020 college football season is anything like Week 4 was, strap yourself in for a bumpy ride. No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU both lost at home to unranked opponents, and No. 10 Texas A&M darn near did the same.

In the entire 2019 season, there was only one instance of a Top 10 team losing at home to an unranked opponent, coming when South Carolina stunned No. 3 Georgia in double overtime. Moreover, it only happened twice in the entire 2018 season: No. 6 Wisconsin losing to BYU and No. 8 Penn State taking an L in a wild finish against Michigan State.

To have two such upsets in one weekend was something else. Completely unpredictable, you might say.

But we're going to keep trying to predict this sport anyway.

If you have been a loyal reader of this weekly predictions piece, you'll notice we're switching up the format. After several seasons of asking each of our five college football experts—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Joel Reuter, Brad Shepard and myself—to provide a brief response to eight questions each week, now we're just doing two expert predictions per question.

Because let's be honest: You don't need five short, mostly similar predictions about K.J. Costello's stat line against Arkansas, the best game between unranked teams and the winner of the colossal Auburn-Georgia showdown. Our hope is that two slightly longer responses will make for a more entertaining read.

Here's another fun new wrinkle: If there's a question you'd like to see us answer about next week's slate of games, send me a DM on the B/R app (@KerranceJames) by Monday afternoon, and it might be included.

Until then, here's what we see going down in Week 5.