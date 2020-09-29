Panthers' Robby Anderson Talks Viral 'Sir Purr' Video, Jets, More in B/R AMA

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

Robby Anderson is making a big splash with the Carolina Panthers in his first season after signing with the team, posting 20 receptions for 278 yards and a score after three games.

The standout wideout joined B/R for an AMA on Tuesday, discussing everything from football and his new teammates to fast food. Oh, and Sir Purr, of course.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@TAZe_Camo: How did nobody introduce you to Sir Purr?

I think because of COVID and stuff like that, we didn't do things like fanfest, so I had no idea who the mascot was. I didn't really even think much of that conversation and if that mic'd up moment would even make it in there.

@ChickfilAisbetta: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Chick-fil-A because it's probably a bit more healthy during the season. I haven't had Popeyes in probably three months.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

@BayLegend: If you could line up against one past CB, who would it be?

Part of me would say Prime Time and part of me wants to say Asante Samuel. He's also a Broward guy like me.

@Rap_News: Who's your favorite rapper?

Kodak. All of his songs are good, so it's hard to pick a favorite.

@MJW04: What has been the biggest difference between Charlotte and New York up to this point?

I wouldn't say NY because we were in Jersey. The area of NJ was real slow-paced, and it took time to get everywhere. I like the vibe here more. The structure and way of living is more of my preference.

@Not_RudyGobert: Do you think you and Teddy already have that great bond and connection?

I believe so. I think that's evident.

@i_Dizzle23: What corner gave the biggest challenge in a game?

Stephon Gilmore, he's a hell of a corner. I never felt the rivalry because both teams have to win, but I never considered it that to be honest.

@DekeGeke: What would be your advice to young receivers?

Focus on the details of the game. Don't get caught up on your targets. Just stay hungry, capitalize on your opportunities and never feel content. That's when guys get lost in the mix when they lose their edge.

@MsilverSports: What was your favorite team growing up?

I was a Giants fan in football. College football, I was a Canes fan. Basketball, I liked the Knicks. Baseball I liked the Yanks. I never thought I would have played for the Jets coming out of college.

@Not_BobbyWagner: Funniest teammate you've been around?

Mike Pennel when I was in NY, and now Curtis Samuel.

@trippybuu_: Does pineapple belong on pizza?

I just had that last night too. I wonder if it's supposed to be on there because it's cold and hot mixing.

@SkoogyDoo26: Should I add you in fantasy football?

Don't add me. You'll realize later. I tell people make sure they break me off some money if they have me in fantasy, but I honestly don't pay attention to that.

@_cs4023: What’s it like playing with Christian McCaffrey?

I like being around elite players. I'm like a fly on the wall to be able to observe his mentality and how he goes about stuff. Just being able to spend time with his energy, I can absorb that.

@hcalhoun: How do you like having Matt Rhule as your head coach again?

I love it. He's an important person to me in life, aside from football. I never have to question if he has my back. I can only repay him by going hard on the field. I consider him like an uncle to me. He will always tell me the truth, and he really set the blueprint for me when I was younger. I love being connected with him.

@Not_KyleLowry: Why do you wear #11? Does it have a special meaning?

It's my mom's birthday, but that's not why I picked it. When I was undrafted, I had 83, but I didn't like it. When 11 became available, I just liked it. One of my homeboys in high school had it too, and I feel like it really suits me. I think that number goes hard.

@jamiemccaffity: Who is your favorite superhero and villain?

The Joker, but I don't really know if the Joker is a villain for real. Especially with that last movie because I'm trying to understand the whole sequence of everything. When he was on the TV show was that another delusion? Like was that before the Joker? What was real and what wasn't real? They gotta make another movie to make it more clear for everybody.

@rileysassaman: What was your favorite moment at Temple?

When we beat Penn State, but not really. To me, we beat East Carolina. It was a huge prime-time game on a Thursday. We were down, and I made some real crucial plays to help us win.

Rapid-Fire Questions:

Favorite play ever?

One of my TDs my second season against the Panthers. A TD I had vs. the Cowboys and my first TD with the Panthers this season.

Favorite movie ever?

Toss-up between New Jack City and Paid in Full.

Favorite sneaker ever?

Black Toe Jordan 14s.

Favorite food ever?

Hawaiian ribeye from Houston's.