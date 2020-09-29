    Wizards' Bradley Beal, Wife Kamiah Adams Buy Venice Mansion for $6.8M

    FILE - In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal drives during an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Washington. The Wizards wonâ€™t have Beal, John Wall or Davis Bertans when the NBA returns amid the coronavirus pandemic. When the league stopped play in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Wizards were 24-40 and ninth in the Eastern Conference. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is headed to the West Coast—at least according to Los Angeles property records.

    According to Variety's James McClain, the two-time All-Star and his wife, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Kamiah Adams, bought a $6.8 million mansion in the city's Venice neighborhood. The sale was the largest in the area in nearly a year and was the priciest home in 2020, per McClain. 

    The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is three floors, with 7,200 square feet of living space including a movie theater and wine cellar, and also boasts the "first full basement ever to be built" in that neighborhood. 

    Beal sold his previous home in McLean, Va., for $3.5 million last month and moved to a $7.8 million mansion in Bethesda, Md. He signed a two-year extension in Washington last October, but with trade rumors swirling about the Wizards star ahead of the NBA draft, the timing of the purchase could be more than coincidental.

