Heat's Tyler Herro: I'm Fueled by Remembering All 12 Players Drafted Before Me

Some of the players drafted ahead of Tyler Herro (hello Zion Williamson and Ja Morant) remain wholly justifiable. That said, there are probably more teams than not that wish they would have taken Herro ahead of the guy currently on their roster.

Herro remembers every single one.

"Being drafted 13th really motivates me, but I love where I was drafted," Herro told reporters Tuesday. "I love the opportunity I was drafted to, the situation, but the 12 guys drafted ahead of me definitely are in the back of my head all the time. I know every last one that was drafted ahead of me. It definitely does fuel me."

For the record, those players are Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, De'Andre Hunter, Darius Garland, Jarrett Culver, Coby White, Jaxson Hayes, Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish, Cameron Johnson and P.J. Washington.

If we were to redraft today, Herro would probably go fourth behind Williamson, Morant and Barrett. There's a fair argument to be made he could even move ahead of Barrett, though the Knicks swingman's upside probably wins out.

Herro has proven to be nothing short of a draft steal, averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists during a stellar regular season before taking his game to an even higher level in the playoffs. The former Kentucky guard is averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists during the Heat's Finals run, highlighted by a 37-point outing in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.