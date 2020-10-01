Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 5

0 of 7

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

The early Heisman Trophy picture is messy.

While most ACC teams kicked off the 2020 season three weeks ago, the SEC opened its campaign Saturday. The Big 12 entered the year alongside the ACC but planned an idle week to accommodate any postponements—and there have been a few.

Since every conference has a different schedule, there is no perfect way to separate top Heisman contenders. Throw in the leagues still not playing, and it's even more chaotic.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, for example, was a consensus preseason front-runner along with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence but hasn't played a game. For now, Fields is mentioned and not ranked.

While the rankings are a continual work in progress, the order is a reflection of actual performance. To provide an accurate representation of what may happen, preseason hype and Heisman trends are also considered.