Buying or Selling Top Teams as College Football Playoff Contenders

4 of 5

Chris Seward/Associated Press

10. Penn State (First Game: Oct. 24)

Road losses to Minnesota and Ohio State were the only blemishes last season for a Penn State team that went 11-2 and finished No. 9 in the final AP Poll. With Sean Clifford (2,654 passing yards, 23 TD) and Journey Brown (890 rushing yards, 12 TD) back to lead the offense and a defense that's deep enough to overcome the Micah Parsons opt-out decision, the Nittany Lions should push Ohio State for the top spot in the Big Ten.

Verdict: Buy

9. Texas (2-0)

The Longhorns offense is going to put some big numbers on the board this year. Sam Ehlinger leads the nation with 10 passing touchdowns, and they have scored 122 points through two games. However, the defense allowed an alarming 56 points and 441 total yards to a Texas Tech team picked to finish ninth in the conference. That's a recipe for disaster in the Big 12, and with Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State on the docket following this week's matchup with TCU, we'll know soon enough if they're for real. For now, they've earned a seat at the table, especially following the Oklahoma loss.

Verdict: Buy

8. Miami (3-0)

The Hurricanes get a week off before they head to Death Valley to take on Clemson. A loss in that game would be a major hit to their CFP hopes but wouldn't necessarily be a death blow if they can win out and pick up quality wins over Pitt and North Carolina along the way. D'Eriq King is thriving under center, Cam'ron Harris is averaging a staggering 8.2 yards per carry, and the defense has forced six turnovers the last two weeks.

Verdict: Buy

7. Auburn (1-0)

The Tigers had a tough time moving the ball on the ground against Kentucky in their opener, finishing with 91 yards on 30 carries, but Bo Nix stepped up with 233 yards and three touchdowns through the air. The defense is going to be there all year, and Nix is capable of a major step forward in his sophomore season, but the offense can't be one-dimensional if they're going to make a run in the SEC. If they can upset Georgia this weekend, then they'll enter the conversation. But for now they're a clear No. 4 in their conference, and the SEC isn't going to get all four CFP bids.

Verdict: Sell

6. Ohio State (First Game: Oct. 24)

Heisman Trophy candidate Justin Fields is back under center after he threw for 3,723 yards with 41 touchdowns and three interceptions last year, adding another 484 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Replacing the 10 players who were selected in the NFL draft—including Chase Young, Jeff Okudah and J.K. Dobbins—won't be easy, but there's still enough talent on the roster for them to be the team to beat in the Big Ten and a clear CFP contender.

Verdict: Buy