Mavericks' Mark Cuban Reportedly Helps Delonte West Reunite with Family Member

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban picked up former NBA guard Delonte West at a Dallas-area gas station as members of West's family have been worried about his well-being.

TMZ Sports shared a video captured at the gas station in question:

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported that Cuban "helped reunite West with a family member," and Cuban confirmed to ESPN's Tim MacMahon that he "is attempting to help the homeless former NBA player get his life back on track."

According to TMZ Sports, Cuban took West to a hotel "while his family formulates a game plan."

West's family is attempting to get him to enter a drug rehabilitation program, and Cuban would reportedly help cover the cost.

MacMahon provided more information: "Cuban is among several people involved in the NBA who have been attempting to help West, who publicly discussed his diagnosis of bipolar disorder during his NBA career, in recent years. Cuban renewed those efforts after pictures circulated last week of West panhandling at an intersection in Dallas."

West spent eight seasons in the NBA, the last of which came with the Mavericks in 2011-12.

The Root's Jay Connor wrote in January how people in the NBA community asked the league and National Basketball Players Association to help the 37-year-old after a pair of videos appeared to show him getting assaulted and the subsequent aftermath.

MacMahon referenced the photo that surfaced recently showing West asking for money in Dallas.

TMZ Sports reported former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, retired NBA guard Jameer Nelson and people from the NBA and NBPA had made an effort to aid West. Rivers coached West on the Boston Celtics, and Nelson played alongside him in college at Saint Joseph's.