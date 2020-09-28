Patrick Mahomes Becomes Fastest QB in NFL History to Reach 10K Passing Yards

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Another day and another accomplishment for Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes became the fastest player in NFL history to throw for 10,000 career yards during the first half of Monday's contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Monday marked his 34th career game, and he surpassed Kurt Warner's previous record of 36 games.

The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller is just 25 years old and already has a Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl MVP, regular season MVP and Offensive Player of the Year on his resume.

He is seemingly impossible to stop every time he drops back in the pocket, and having Tyreek Hill on the outside, Travis Kelce underneath and Clyde Edwards-Helaire coming out of the backfield makes him all the more dangerous as he distributes the ball like a point guard.

Mahomes is well on his way to the Hall of Fame and likely multiple Super Bowl rings. He has already thrown for 10,000 yards and will only continue to rack up the records throughout his prime.