Warriors' Stephen Curry Congratulates Andre Iguodala After Heat Reach NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors were the worst team in the NBA this season, but players can at least celebrate the success of former teammate Andre Iguodala.

Stephen Curry gave a shoutout to Iguodala after he helped the Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals:

Iguodala was part of the Warriors' core along with Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green—and Kevin Durant for three seasons—that reached the Finals in five straight seasons, winning three titles. The veteran spent six years total in Golden State.

He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and then the Heat, where he became a reliable part of the rotation. The 36-year-old has appeared in all 15 playoff games for Miami, averaging 19.4 minutes while often on the floor to finish games.

In the close-out Game 6 against the Boston Celtics, he played 28 minutes and was perfect from the floor (5-of-5) and three (4-of-4) while adding two steals in the 125-114 win in the Eastern Conference Finals.

He should play a big role once again while matching up against the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. Iguodala's defensive play against James in 2015 helped him win Finals MVP.