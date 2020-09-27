Dan Quinn Calls Falcons' Collapses vs Cowboys, Bears 'Nothing Short of Crushing'

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

It happened again.

A week after blowing a 20-0 lead against the Dallas Cowboys and losing, the Atlanta Falcons blew a 16-point lead Sunday against the Chicago Bears and lost 30-26, as Bears backup quarterback Nick Foles led the comeback.

"The last two weeks, and the endings of those, have been nothing short of crushing," head coach Dan Quinn told reporters after the game.

Quinn, who was also the team's head coach when it infamously blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI in 2017, added: "It falls on me in all spaces."

The Falcons are unparalleled when it comes to blowing leads. They've made it an art form:

Atlanta's season is on the brink, with the team now 0-3. A Week 1 loss to the talented Seattle Seahawks could be forgiven, but blowing big leads the past two weeks has now cost Atlanta two wins and potentially suffocated its playoff hopes with less than a quarter of the season in the books.

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports reported that "in the NFL's modern era, 2.7% of teams that start off with an 0-3 record make the playoffs."

How big was Sunday's loss? Zangaro added that "21.5% of teams that start off 1-2 make the playoffs."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That's a huge swing, though Matt Ryan isn't sounding the alarm bells just yet:

Despite those comments, though, blowing big leads has clearly become a trend in the Quinn-Ryan era. If the Falcons don't find a way to play their way back into playoff contention, some major changes could be coming in Atlanta.