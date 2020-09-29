Ranking the Best Wide Receivers in College Football This Season

1 of 9

George Pickens, Georgia

Georgia's quarterback situation is a bit of an unknown, but Pickens is going to be the main guy once that gets sorted out. If and when JT Daniels is healthy enough to take over, it'll be fun to watch him throwing deep balls to Pickens.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Speaking of Daniels, his former favorite target will be back at USC after a 1,042-yard sophomore season. The switch to Kedon Slovis at quarterback certainly didn't hamper St. Brown's production, and he looks like the best wide receiver in the Pac-12, which is set to get going in November. As the Trojans figure out how to replace Michael Pittman Jr.'s production (101 receptions, 1,275 yards last season), St. Brown's per-game numbers should climb even higher.

Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

Marshall was "that other receiver" for LSU last season, getting basically no attention behind Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. But 671 yards and 13 touchdowns is no joke, and he is already thriving as the Tigers' main receiving threat. Marshall made eight catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Mississippi State.

Osirus Mitchell, Mississippi State

Mitchell was Mississippi State's top wide receiver in 2019 when its quarterback situation was a hot mess. He led the Bulldogs in both yards (430) and touchdowns (six). But as K.J. Costello's favorite target in the Air Raid offense, he might triple both of those numbers. He had 183 yards and two touchdowns in the opening win over LSU.

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Like Mitchell, Moore was the best target for a bad passing game last year. He was the only Rebel to reach 200 receiving yards or multiple receiving touchdowns. But he was a great go-to guy with 850 and six, respectively. And he is already benefiting greatly from Lane Kiffin's innovation, racking up 227 yards in last Saturday's loss to Florida.

Damonte Coxie, Memphis

Coxie had 859 receiving yards and six touchdowns just in the final seven games of last season. His decision to return for one more year was a huge win for Memphis, which also got veteran quarterback Brady White back. Coxie had eight receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown in the opening win over Arkansas State, which is about what you should expect from him every weekend.

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

In the final two games of last season, Tolbert made seven catches for 218 yards and five touchdowns. Three games into this year, he's at 15 receptions for 327 yards and three touchdowns. Hard to get much attention on a team that hasn't even posted a .500 record since 2013, but Tolbert should have a future in the NFL.

Dyami Brown, Beau Corrales and Dazz Newsome, North Carolina

Tre Nixon, Jaylon Robinson and Marlon Williams, UCF

Brown and Newsome both had 1,000 yards for the Tar Heels last year, and Corrales was a strong third fiddle with 575 yards and six touchdowns. And for the Knights, both Robinson and Williams have eclipsed 100 yards in both games this season, while a healthy Nixon could give Coxie a run for his money as the AAC's best wideout.

For both of these AP Top 15 teams, any member of that trio could be the star on any given night. Hard to pinpoint any of them as one of the best receivers in the nation, but they all play for one of the best passing attacks.