Amway College Football Poll 2020: Week 5 Top 25 Rankings Announced

With the Big Ten announcing its return two weeks ago and the Pac-12 following suit last week, college football's Top 25 was due for a shake-up.

And that was all before two Top Five teams fell by the wayside.

Clemson and Alabama remain atop the latest Amway Coaches Poll, but the top five behind them is far different. Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame round out the new-look rankings.

Here is how the Top 25 played out:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Florida

4. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Auburn

8. Miami

9. Texas

10. Penn State

11. North Carolina

12. Central Florida

13. Texas A&M

14. Mississippi State

15. Cincinnati

16. Oklahoma

17. LSU

18. Wisconsin

19. Oklahoma State

20. Tennessee

21. Michigan

22. BYU

23. Virginia Tech

24. Memphis

25. Pittsburgh



Big Ten teams seemed to settle into their spots in the Top 25 this week after being lower than expected in their re-entry to the polls, likely because some voters still kept them off their ballots.

When it comes to teams that aren't a month away from making their season debuts, all the talk across the sport is about LSU and Oklahoma suffering defeats that may have already ended their playoff hopes.

The Sooners' 38-35 loss to Kansas State was the week's biggest jaw-dropper, with the Wildcats just a game removed from losing to Arkansas State at home. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler's Heisman hopes may have been dashed as he threw three interceptions and failed on three straight fourth-quarter drives down the stretch.

"He's a young guy in his second start," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley told reporters. "We're going to continue to build on it and he's going to continue to get better and get coached better as well."

Less shocking given the mass exodus of talent and coaches this offseason was LSU's 44-34 loss to Mississippi State. Mike Leach's SEC debut was nothing short of a rousing success, with quarterback K.J. Costello throwing for a conference-record 623 yards and five touchdowns. Myles Brennan threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns in his debut replacing Joe Burrow but tossed two picks and was sacked seven times.

"We couldn't stay with those guys," LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters. "Too many missed assignments. Too many guys running free, getting beat one on one. We have to look at whether or not we can cover man to man. If we can't, we are going to have to play more zone."

LSU dropped 12 spots to No. 17, while Oklahoma moved back 13 to No. 16. Mississippi State made its Top 25 debut at No. 14.

UL Lafayette and Minnesota both dropped out of the Top 25.