Video: Mike Tyson Says He Could've Fought in UFC; Reveals Biggest Weak Spot

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Boxing legend Mike Tyson thinks he would have succeeded in mixed martial arts provided there was one rule change.

"I could of done all that stuff," the 54-year-old said in a video by TMZ Sports. "But once someone stepped on my foot, I would of tapped out. My feet are my weak spot. You step on my feet, I'm gonna tap out."

In MMA, stepping on someone's feet is not illegal as it is in boxing.

If it's his feet that are vulnerable, it seems the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history chose the right sport after all.