    Video: WWE Legend The Rock Endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2020

    FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Jumanji The Next Level', in central London. Johnson will revisit his younger years in a new NBC comedy series called “The Rock,” which is the retired pro wrestler's nickname. NBC said Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 that it's ordered 11 episodes of the show inspired by Johnson, who will appear and also serve as an executive producer. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
    Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced his support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 Presidential election Sunday.

    "As a registered Independent for years now, with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I'm endorsing them to become President and Vice President of our United States," Johnson said. 

    As part of his endorsement, Johnson sat down with Biden and Harris to discuss their plans for bringing the country together in a time of divisiveness. 

    "By doing what we say we're going to do. By keeping our word. By leveling with the American people," Biden said. "By taking responsibility. When we fail, acknowledge it. We're not going to be perfect, but take responsibility. Say this is what I'm going to do, this is what I believe, and tell the truth. That sounds so basic, but the American people are strong, they're tough. They can take anything if you level with them and tell the truth."

    The Biden-Harris ticket is the first Johnson has endorsed publicly in his lengthy career. The WWE star-turned-actor said he was making a public endorsement because of the importance of this election.

    President Donald Trump's first term has been defined by an increase in divisiveness throughout the country. From how the country's top earners are taxed, to race relations, to even basic scientific facts related to COVID-19, Trump has polarized the nation more than any president in recent memory. 

    Johnson's endorsement of Biden and Harris is one he evidently believes will help bring a state of normalcy back to the nation. 

