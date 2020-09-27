Video: WWE Legend The Rock Endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced his support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 Presidential election Sunday.

"As a registered Independent for years now, with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I'm endorsing them to become President and Vice President of our United States," Johnson said.

As part of his endorsement, Johnson sat down with Biden and Harris to discuss their plans for bringing the country together in a time of divisiveness.

"By doing what we say we're going to do. By keeping our word. By leveling with the American people," Biden said. "By taking responsibility. When we fail, acknowledge it. We're not going to be perfect, but take responsibility. Say this is what I'm going to do, this is what I believe, and tell the truth. That sounds so basic, but the American people are strong, they're tough. They can take anything if you level with them and tell the truth."

The Biden-Harris ticket is the first Johnson has endorsed publicly in his lengthy career. The WWE star-turned-actor said he was making a public endorsement because of the importance of this election.

President Donald Trump's first term has been defined by an increase in divisiveness throughout the country. From how the country's top earners are taxed, to race relations, to even basic scientific facts related to COVID-19, Trump has polarized the nation more than any president in recent memory.

Johnson's endorsement of Biden and Harris is one he evidently believes will help bring a state of normalcy back to the nation.