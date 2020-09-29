Best In-Game College Football Traditions

0 of 10

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

When it comes to drama, every sport has its fair share of it, but there's nothing quite like the excitement of college football. Part of the allure of the biggest stage of amateur sports is the pageantry around it.

Some of the traditions have been around for decades or longer. Others may be new but are just as awesome.

Plenty of game-day festivities occur during tailgating (in non-coronavirus times) or as a team is walking into its stadium. Others, like rolling Toomer's Corner at Auburn, are postgame celebrations. Those are not the ones we're interested in.

And the running of Ralphie at Colorado would have made the list, but I recently named her the top mascot in college football. There didn't need to be a repeat.

The in-game traditions on this list take place when fans are seated, whether just before kickoff, during the game or right afterward. They've become interwoven in the thread of the day, and, to some, they're just as much fun as the games themselves.

There were several narrow misses to this list, including the fun-filled extracurricular activities surrounding Miami's famed Turnover Chain. Mississippi State's clanging cowbells and Arkansas' calling of the hogs did as well.

Let's take a look at the top in-game traditions in college football.