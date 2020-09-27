LeBron James Doesn't Celebrate Lakers Winning Western Conference Title

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has a greater goal in mind than a Western Conference title after his team defeated the Denver Nuggets to earn an NBA Finals berth on Saturday:

LeBron later told ESPN's Marc J. Spears that he was sitting on the court so he could catch his breath and think about the significance of the win.

James' feelings on the matter were made clear after Ben Golliver of the Washington Post captured the four-time NBA MVP walking back to his team's locker room after the game:

James finished with 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in a 117-107 win over Denver to clinch a 4-1 Western Conference Finals series victory. He also had no problem carrying the load for his team, as evidenced by his postgame on-court interview:

James' Lakers will face either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Miami leads the Eastern Conference Finals three games to two over Boston, with Game 6 taking place Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET.