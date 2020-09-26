Astros' Gary Pettis Diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, Will Miss Rest of Season

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis will miss the remainder of the 2020 season after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, per a team statement released Saturday:

Pettis last appeared in a game on Sept. 15 but left the team after experiencing hip discomfort. Per the Astros, he is expected to "make a full recovery."

The Mayo Clinic defines multiple myeloma as follows:

"Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. Plasma cells help you fight infections by making antibodies that recognize and attack germs.

"Multiple myeloma causes cancer cells to accumulate in the bone marrow, where they crowd out healthy blood cells. Rather than produce helpful antibodies, the cancer cells produce abnormal proteins that can cause complications."

Symptoms include bone pain, nausea and fatigue, among others.

Pettis, 62, played in the majors from 1982 to 1992 with the California Angels, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres. The former center fielder won five Gold Gloves and stole 40 or more bases five times, with a high of 56 in 1985. He is the father of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis.

He worked for the California Angels (1995) and Chicago White Sox (1997-2000) as a minor league hitting instructor before serving as a first base and outfield coach for the Chi Sox in 2001 and 2002 and the New York Mets in 2003 and 2004.

Pettis was also the Texas Rangers' first base coach from 2007 to 2012, winning the 2010 and 2011 American League pennants. He moved to third base for 2013 and 2014 and stayed there when he went to Houston in October 2014.

The ex-outfielder has been Houston's third base coach for six seasons, winning the 2017 World Series and the 2019 American League pennant.