Oregon's Jevon Holland Opts Out of 2020 CFB Season to Prepare for 2021 NFL Draft

Safety Jevon Holland is getting an early start on his preparations for the 2021 NFL draft.

Holland announced on Twitter on Saturday that he opted out of playing for Oregon this season to focus on getting ready for the next step in his football career:

Oregon will begin its season Nov. 6 or 7. The Pac-12 announced Thursday its teams will play seven-game conference-only schedules.

Two of the Ducks' top players have opted out. Offensive tackle Penei Sewell announced his decision to prepare for the draft Sept. 7.

On Thursday, James Crepea of the Oregonian reported Sewell had had "no discussion" about changing his mind.

B/R's Matt Miller projected Holland as the 25th pick in his most recent mock draft:

"At 6'1" and 200 pounds, Holland has center fielder size and range. He also has an eye for the football after grabbing nine interceptions in two seasons. Even without a Pac-12 schedule on the books for 2020, he is game-ready for Sundays with a skill set that should beautifully transition to the pros."

Holland would have been entering his junior season. He was named to the All-Pac-12 second team last year after recording four interceptions and eight pass breakups. He had five picks and 11 breakups as a freshman.