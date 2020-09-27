College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 4

1 of 4

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Some time in the midst of a frantic first half that saw Miami overwhelm rival Florida State in every facet of the game, as defensive end Jaelan Phillips mugged for the cameras with the turnover chain and the swag ran deeper than the Atlantic Ocean, one thing was clear:

The U appears to be back.

At this point, how could you believe otherwise?

Coach Manny Diaz's Hurricanes look like one of the surprise national contenders through three weeks. While the post-Tua Alabama Crimson Tide certainly earned some prime-time pub by destroying Missouri, it was Missouri. Miami slapped its second consecutive opponent in ABC's marquee game.

Last week, the Hurricans thrashed Louisville, and they followed that up by dominating the Seminoles, who had no answers. In its first five offensive possessions, Miami scored five touchdowns and built a 35-3 first-half lead.

With D'Eriq King (who finished with 332 total yards and a pair of scores) leading the charge, coordinator Rhett Lashlee's offense was clicking. Cam'Ron Harris, Jaylan Knighton and Don Chaney Jr. are capable runners, and the opportunistic defense seems to get stronger and stronger each game.

Not only is the pass-rushing tandem of Phillips and Quincy Roche dynamic (and just think of this team with Gregory Rousseau, who opted out), but there are also three probable NFL safeties The U can trot out there.

There are waves of talent and confidence, and all of it was on display as they piled on FSU in a 52-10 win that featured six sacks and three forced turnovers.

Yes, this is the ACC, where the weekly competition isn't great. But for two weeks in a row, King and the 'Canes were featured in a big game, and they showed up and showed out. Now, they've got a bye week before a massive clash in Death Valley against Clemson.

Just a few weeks ago, who would have pegged this as being a huge showdown that could preview the ACC championship? Despite the early-season positive vibes thrown off by Clemson, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and North Carolina, the Hurricanes have earned their praise, too.

They look legit.