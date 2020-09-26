Winners and Losers from Week 4 of College Football

0 of 10

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The first three weeks of the 2020 college football season were quite tame compared to the usual standard of noon-to-midnight madness every Saturday.

But goodness gracious, did we make up for lost time with the SEC joining the fray this week.

No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU both lost at home to unranked opponents.

No. 8 Texas needed a frantic 15-point comeback and overtime to avoid losing to a team that almost lost to Houston Baptist two weeks ago.

Lane Kiffin got 613 yards of total offense in his Ole Miss debut against No. 5 Florida, only to be topped by Mike Leach getting 632 yards in his first game coaching for Mississippi State against No. 6 LSU.

And while No. 4 Georgia eventually cruised to a 37-10 victory, the Bulldogs had five freaking points at halftime against Arkansas.

Here we thought it would be a light day of work for just about everyone in the AP Top 10. Instead, anarchy ruled the first nearly full day of the season.

More winners and losers will be added throughout the night.