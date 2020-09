Winners and Losers from Week 4 of College Football

0 of 10

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The first three weeks of the 2020 college football season were quite tame compared to the usual standard of noon-to-midnight madness every Saturday.

But goodness gracious, did we make up for lost time with the SEC joining the fray this week.

No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU both lost at home to unranked opponents.

No. 8 Texas needed a frantic 15-point comeback and overtime to avoid losing to a team that almost lost to Houston Baptist two weeks ago.Β

Lane Kiffin got 613 yards of total offense in his Ole Miss debut against No. 5 Florida, only to be topped by Mike Leach getting 632 yards in his first game coaching for Mississippi State against No. 6 LSU.

And while No. 4 Georgia eventually cruised to a 37-10 victory, the Bulldogs had five freaking points at halftime against Arkansas.

Here we thought it would be a light day of work for just about everyone in the AP Top 10. Instead, anarchy ruled the first nearly full day of the season.

