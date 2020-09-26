Winners and Losers from Week 4 of College Football

Winners and Losers from Week 4 of College FootballSeptember 27, 2020
The first three weeks of the 2020 college football season were quite tame compared to the usual standard of noon-to-midnight madness every Saturday.
But goodness gracious, did we make up for lost time with the SEC joining the fray this week.
No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU both lost at home to unranked opponents.
No. 8 Texas needed a frantic 15-point comeback and overtime to avoid losing to a team that almost lost to Houston Baptist two weeks ago.
Lane Kiffin got 613 yards of total offense in his Ole Miss debut against No. 5 Florida, only to be topped by Mike Leach getting 632 yards in his first game coaching for Mississippi State against No. 6 LSU.
And while No. 4 Georgia eventually cruised to a 37-10 victory, the Bulldogs had five freaking points at halftime against Arkansas.
Here we thought it would be a light day of work for just about everyone in the AP Top 10. Instead, anarchy ruled the first nearly full day of the season.
More winners and losers will be added throughout the night.
Winner: Mississippi State's Mike Leach and K.J. Costello
If you thought the #Pac12AfterDark Mike Leach experience was fun, it only took one game to confirm that his move to the SEC is going to be an incredible action/comedy movie worth watching every single Saturday.
Leach's Air Raid offense has always been prolific, turning no-name quarterbacks into Heisman candidates who lead the nation in passing. But this time around, he snagged an already-good quarterback in Stanford transfer K.J. Costello, got to pair him with a solid group of receivers and one of the best running backs in the nation (Kylin Hill) and immediately built an offense capable of decimating SEC records.
Opening the season against the reigning national champions, Costello threw for 623 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a 44-34 victory in which they incredibly rushed for just nine yards as a team.
LSU's star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. missed this game after spending Friday night in the hospital with an acute illness, and you have to believe that played a huge factor here. Stingley likely would have been matched up with Mississippi State's best receiver, Osirus Mitchell, and he almost certainly would have kept him from racking up 183 yards and two touchdowns.
But Stingley's absence doesn't explain Hill's 158 receiving yards out of the backfield, nor JaVonta Payton putting up 122 yards, darn near matching his total from the entire 2019 season (147 yards).
As we've seen for years, it's nearly impossible to defend all of the receivers in Leach's offense, no matter how much talent and athleticism you have in your secondary.
That means this will be a trend throughout Mississippi State's season and that Costello is a serious threat to win the Heisman. No, it won't be 623 passing yards every game, but 60 passing attempts is going to be par for the course, or darn close to it. Not saying Costello's NFL potential is this high, but buckle up for a Tua Tagovailoa type of statistical season from the Bulldogs quarterback.
Loser: Oklahoma Sooners
Two weeks ago, Kansas State's defense was helpless in a 35-31 loss to the Sun Belt's Arkansas State, followed a few hours later by current (but soon to change drastically) AP No. 3 Oklahoma moving the ball at will in a 48-0 win over Missouri State.
It seemed like it would be a brutal combination for the Wildcats. And when the Sooners took a 14-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter—after Kansas State had gone three-an