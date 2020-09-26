Dana White Talks Jon Jones Potentially Fighting Israel Adesanya or Paulo Costa

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White said several options are still on the table for Jon Jones, including the long-awaited clash with Israel Adesanya, pending the results at UFC 253 on Saturday.

White told TMZ Sports that Jones hasn't moved to the heavyweight division and could wait to see who's holding the belts after Saturday's card to make a decision:

"Jon hasn't moved up to heavyweight yet. We don't know what Jon's gonna do.

"If you're Jon Jones right now, you probably sit back and watch what happens this weekend, see who wins, how they win, and maybe make them defend the title and then you come back and try to regain it."

"Or you move up to heavyweight. Or if Adesanya wins this weekend, you fight Adesanya, I don't know. Jon Jones is in a really good position right now."

Jones vacated the light heavyweight title in August amid a contract dispute with UFC. Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz will battle for the vacant championship at UFC 253.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Meanwhile, Adesanya will defend his middleweight belt against Paulo Costa in the show's main event. He owns a 19-0 career record with three straight wins in title fights.

Jones, whose last fight was a unanimous-decision win over Reyes in February, has also teased a potential move to the heavyweight ranks.

The 33-year-old New York native remains a premier draw for UFC, and he's traded barbs with Adesanya over the past few years. A matchup between the two would generate plenty of hype.

That said, Jones does have plenty of options before he starts gearing up for his return to the Octagon. The outlook should become more clear based on Saturday's results.