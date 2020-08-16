Jon Jones Teases UFC Heavyweight Return; Francis Ngannou Says 'You Can Sit Down'

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Jon Jones has dominated the light heavyweight division for years and is potentially looking for a new challenge at heavyweight after Stipe Miocic defended his championship against Daniel Cormier on Saturday at UFC 252:

Jones is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC and has consistently defended his light heavyweight belt, but a battle against Miocic would certainly turn heads. However, Francis Ngannou indicated that he's next in line in the division.

"Come on, Jonny. I'm still right here. You can sit down and wait your turn," Ngannou said, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN. "I would be shocked if UFC let him pass me."

Ngannou is currently the No. 2 contender in the heavyweight division behind only Cormier, who announced his retirement following his loss.

The 33-year-old has also been one of the hottest fighters in the UFC, winning his last four fights via first-round knockout.

UFC President Dana White has already clarified that Ngannou would get his rematch against Miocic after losing by unanimous decision in January 2018.

"Francis is definitely next," White told reporters Saturday after UFC 252. "I mean, you can't jump over Francis. Francis has been out there destroying everybody, and if you look at how long ago it was that he got that title shot (against Miocic), he's worked his way back. It belongs to Francis Ngannou. But yeah, Jon Jones going to heavyweight is very interesting."

It's easy to get excited about Jones' future in heavyweight, especially considering he's already beaten the top two contenders in his own division in Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos.

He indicated he would be able to take on Miocic:

Jones beat Cormier twice in the light heavyweight division, although one was overturned to a no contest after a failed drug test.

If Jones does move up a weight class, Miocic could be in for a tough slate of matches going forward.