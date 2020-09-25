Anthony Davis 'Good to Go' for Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 5 After Injury, Says HC

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis will be "good to go" for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, per head coach Frank Vogel to reporters on Friday.

Both Davis, who rolled his ankle in Game 4 on Thursday, and LeBron James, who was kneed in the thigh, will be available.

"Both are experiencing some soreness but are good to go," Vogel said, per Lakers team reporter Mike Trudell.

Davis suffered the ankle injury after taking a jumper and landing on Denver forward Paul Millsap's right heel with 6:44 left in the fourth quarter of L.A.'s 114-108 win. He fell to the ground in pain but stayed in the game following a timeout.

AD finished with 34 points and five rebounds in 41 minutes.

"Ankle feels fine," Davis said postgame per Lakers team reporter Mike Trudell. "I got tonight, tomorrow, before the (next) game to get it (better)."

Game 5 will be Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

