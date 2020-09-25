Red Sox News: J.D. Martinez Leaning Toward Not Opting out of $38.7M Contract

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

J.D. Martinez expects to return to the Boston Red Sox next season and pass on the opt-out clause in his current contract.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Martinez said he still needs to talk to his agent, but he's "leaning" toward a return.

"I don't know," Martinez said. "I guess I have to talk to Scott [Boras]. I think, given the situation and everything, it's probably not leaning that way. That's something where I need to talk to Scott. He's the jefe. You've got to call up Scott. He's got the answers."

Martinez signed a five-year, $110 million deal with Boston ahead of the 2018 season after a stellar season split between the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks. He seemingly only got better when he made his Red Sox debut, earning an All-Star nod and World Series title in the first year of his contract while slashing .330/.402/.629 with 43 home runs.

So far, that's been the peak of his abilities in Boston.

He still hit .304/.383/.557 with 36 home runs last year but has been a shell of himself during a 60-game season in 2020. Through 51 games, Martinez is batting .217/.293/.389 with six home runs and 25 RBI.

The rest of Boston's roster isn't faring much better as a retooling season gave way to a 22-35 record heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

A dismal season makes the question of returning to the Red Sox easier to answer.

Martinez is slated to earn $19.35 million next season and it's hard to figure there's a club in free agency who could match or surpass that number—especially with uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic clouding baseball's financial picture.

"I honestly feel I would not want to be a free agent during this time for that reason," Martinez said in early September. "You just don't know. Everything's up in the air. For guys like that, it's just weird."

The slugger does have another opt-out clause after the 2021 season. That could become more appealing if the 33-year-old is able to return to form next year.