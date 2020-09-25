Dave Martinez, Nationals Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $7.5M Contract Extension

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Dave Martinez has reportedly agreed to a new deal with the Washington Nationals.

Martinez and the Nationals have agreed to a new three-year, $7.5 million pact, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman first reported Martinez's pact was being extended by the Nationals.

Martinez signed a three-year, $2.8 million deal with a $1.2 million club option for a fourth season when the Nationals hired him as manager in October 2017.

General manager Mike Rizzo, who received a three-year extension Sept. 5, said earlier this month that signing Martinez was important.

"That's priority one, is to get Davey taken care of," Rizzo told reporters. "My plan is, and my preference is, to not pick up the option and to go beyond that. That's the plan going forward. See if we can get something done. Negotiate a longer-term deal with him that goes beyond just picking up the option."

Martinez took over for Dusty Baker, whose contract expired after the 2017 season. The 55-year-old Martinez has a 198-183 record with the Nationals. He led the franchise to its first World Series title last year with a seven-game victory over the Houston Astros.