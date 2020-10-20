NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 7

32 of 32

High: 1

Low: 3



Last Week: 4

Week 6 Result: Won vs. Cleveland 38-7

Heading into Sunday, Ben Roethlisberger sported a perfect career record at home against the Browns. Eleven games, eleven wins.

Make it 12.

The Steelers dominated the Browns in every facet of the game Sunday. On a day where the offense didn't tally 300 total yards, Pittsburgh's offense still posted 31 points. The other seven came courtesy of a Steelers defense that completely stymied a Browns offense that entered Week 6 fourth in scoring.

It was a statement win over a 4-1 Browns team—a message to teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens that the Steelers are as good as any team in the AFC.

And in the opinion of at least one of the analysts here at Bleacher Report, the Steelers are the best team in the conference.

"The Steelers have no shortage of offensive firepower, but T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and the defense is what makes them so dangerous," Davenport said. "The Steelers take the run away and make opponents one-dimensional as well as any team in the league. That could be huge in matchups with the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens over the next two weeks."

However, that defense will have to overcome a big personnel loss. Second-year linebacker Devin Bush is believed to have suffered an ACL tear against Cleveland, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"For me, the Steelers are the best team in the NFL at this moment," Sobleski said. "A victory over the previously 4-1 Browns is impressive unto itself, but it showed the gap between Pittsburgh and the rest of the AFC's potential contenders. The Steelers dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The defense is easily the league's best with a scary good defensive front, fantastic edge-rushers, an opportunistic secondary and aggressive play-calling. Pittsburgh is now hitting its stride and has the look of a first-rate Super Bowl contender."