NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 1

After the strangest offseason in NFL history, the 2020 season is about to begin.

On Thursday, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the Houston Texans. There's a full slate of games Sunday, including an NFC South showdown between Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

Given the relative lack of practice time and no preseason games, there's more uncertainty in 2020 than ever before. We know the Chiefs and Saints will be good. But for everything we do know, there are three things we don't. How will the truncated offseason affect the incoming rookie class? Which teams are best positioned to take a step forward this year? How bad will the 2020 Jacksonville Jaguars be?

With the season opener just around the corner, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski got together to rank the league's teams from worst to first.

Enjoy the Week 1 edition of the Bleacher Report NFL Power Rankings.