Lionel Messi, Neymar Rip Barcelona After Luis Suarez's Exit from Club

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and former Barca standout Neymar ripped the Spanish club Friday for its handling of the Luis Suarez transfer saga.

Messi made an emotional post on Instagram after Suarez completed a move to La Liga rival Atletico Madrid:

Neymar agreed with his former teammate's stance:

It's been a busy transfer window for Barcelona as they reshape their roster following a rare trophyless campaign. Suarez, Arthur, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo were among the high-profile departures following the arrival of new manager Ronald Koeman.

Messi attempted to join the mass exodus from the Camp Nou earlier in the summer. The club refused to allow him to leave on a free transfer amid interest from other European giants, however, which led the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to confirm he'd spend the final year of his contract with Barca.

"I thought and was sure that I was free to leave; the president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I stayed or not," he told Goal's Ruben Uria on Sept. 4. "... Now I am going to continue in the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the €700 million clause, and that this is impossible."

Neymar previously left the club in August 2017 to join French side Paris Saint-Germain.

Suarez said on Thursday there was little option after Koeman informed the striker he wasn't going to feature in the club's rebuilt attack.

"When the club says it doesn't need you anymore, you have to accept it," he told reporters. "But it takes a while; it's difficult. Your family is involved. You've gone through a lot with the club. So it's difficult to accept that you are leaving, but you have to. It's the reality. It's how things are in soccer."

Barca are scheduled to open the new La Liga campaign on Sunday against Villarreal, and they'll attempt to leave the offseason drama in the rearview mirror.

That said, the discontent from Messi is palpable heading into what will likely be his final year with the Blaugrana.